Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 24.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 47.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.