Comparing Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) & Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Friedman Industries and Century Aluminum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friedman Industries $444.60 million 0.27 $6.09 million $0.86 19.43 Century Aluminum $2.22 billion 0.71 $336.80 million $1.18 14.33

Volatility and Risk

Century Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries. Century Aluminum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Friedman Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Friedman Industries has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Aluminum has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Friedman Industries and Century Aluminum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Century Aluminum 0 0 3 0 3.00

Century Aluminum has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.90%. Given Century Aluminum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than Friedman Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Friedman Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Friedman Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Century Aluminum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Friedman Industries and Century Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friedman Industries 1.37% 4.70% 2.80% Century Aluminum 5.17% 19.06% 6.43%

Summary

Century Aluminum beats Friedman Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils. This segment also processes customer-owned coils on a fee basis. The company sells coil products and processing services to approximately 200 customers located primarily in the midwestern, southwestern and southeastern regions of the United States. Its principal customers for these products and services are steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts and other fabricated steel products. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.