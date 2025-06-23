Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 4,242 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.61 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

