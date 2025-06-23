Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 469.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $196.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

