Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 17,000 Shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,018,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,828,000 after acquiring an additional 501,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,436,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,779,000 after purchasing an additional 298,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,747,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,342,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after buying an additional 365,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.54.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

