Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $128.24 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

