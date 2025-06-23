Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Position Reduced by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPO opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.31. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

