5T Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

5T Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 176,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

GBF opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.46 and a 12 month high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

