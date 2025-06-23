Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,001,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $177.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

