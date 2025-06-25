ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CAO Sells $182,241.04 in Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $182,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,045.92. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

TTAN stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81. ServiceTitan Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,692,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

