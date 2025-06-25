Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) & Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Critical Comparison

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 2.40% 7.85% 3.09% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 136.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and Techtronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 1 4 5 0 2.40 Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus price target of $91.10, indicating a potential upside of 37.24%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than Techtronic Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Techtronic Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $15.37 billion 0.67 $286.30 million $2.41 27.54 Techtronic Industries $14.62 billion 1.40 $1.12 billion N/A N/A

Techtronic Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stanley Black & Decker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Techtronic Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments. The Tools and Outdoor segment refers to power tools, hand tools, accessories and storage, and outdoor power equipment product lines. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

