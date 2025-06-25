Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $546,599.04 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total value of $546,599.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,053,486.56. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Paul Grewal sold 12,931 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $3,456,326.99.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $488,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $1,981,200.00.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $344.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day moving average of $240.34. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Coinbase Global by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 35,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Coinbase Global by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 71.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,535,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

