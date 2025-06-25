Hunter R. Murdock Sells 7,500 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hunter R. Murdock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.47. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $139.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

