Hunter R. Murdock Sells 7,500 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2025

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hunter R. Murdock also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 23rd, Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68.
  • On Tuesday, June 17th, Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.47. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $139.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.