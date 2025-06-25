Hunter R. Murdock Sells 7,500 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hunter R. Murdock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 23rd, Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68.
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.47. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $139.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
