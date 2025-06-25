Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $320,403.16 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,716 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $320,403.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,583,582.35. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Hayden Brown sold 26,438 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $438,342.04.

On Thursday, May 15th, Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $341,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Hayden Brown sold 40,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $636,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upwork by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,438 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

