Peter Busch Orthwein Purchases 3,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thor Industries Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of THO stock opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

