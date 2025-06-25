Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.
SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sibanye Gold
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sibanye Gold Trading Down 2.2%
SBSW stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
About Sibanye Gold
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Gold
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.