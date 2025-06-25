Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSWGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 590.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 2.2%

SBSW stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Sibanye Gold

(Get Free Report

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

