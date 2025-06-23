Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.74.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $205.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $575.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

