Insider Selling: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CTO Sells 8,259 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CTO Avital Pardo sold 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $157,251.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,097,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,890,764.16. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avital Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Avital Pardo sold 4,757 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $90,383.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Avital Pardo sold 4,939 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $93,890.39.

On Thursday, June 12th, Avital Pardo sold 48,913 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $931,792.65.

On Monday, May 12th, Avital Pardo sold 237,748 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,604,259.68.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 6.5%

NASDAQ PGY opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

