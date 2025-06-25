Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

VAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

VAL opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. Valaris has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valaris will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valaris by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 1,027.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

