Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $125,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,152,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,282,442.64. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $63,650.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $310,725.00.

On Thursday, May 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $248,085.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $27,080.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $36,075.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 4.5%

Travelzoo stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 434.15% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 231,790 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

