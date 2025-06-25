MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.20. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 4,163 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 3.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

