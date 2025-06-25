Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $350,190.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.38, for a total transaction of $350,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,615,645.22. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.06, for a total transaction of $9,683,513.58.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,312 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.13, for a total transaction of $5,836,104.56.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,753 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.43, for a total transaction of $1,928,283.79.

On Monday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,466 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.25, for a total transaction of $5,235,532.50.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,802 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.96, for a total transaction of $5,476,691.92.

On Friday, June 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $1,025,052.06.

Shares of META stock opened at $712.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company's revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,620,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,085,387,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 75,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 1,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 40.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.69.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

