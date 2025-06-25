Head-To-Head Analysis: Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) vs. argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) and argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Medicus Pharma and argenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicus Pharma N/A -380.03% -224.22% argenex 40.20% 16.15% 14.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medicus Pharma and argenex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicus Pharma N/A N/A -$11.16 million ($1.16) -2.11 argenex $2.25 billion 15.40 $833.04 million $16.21 35.04

argenex has higher revenue and earnings than Medicus Pharma. Medicus Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than argenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of argenex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medicus Pharma and argenex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicus Pharma 0 0 2 2 3.50 argenex 0 1 17 2 3.05

Medicus Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 859.18%. argenex has a consensus target price of $729.93, indicating a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Medicus Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medicus Pharma is more favorable than argenex.

Summary

argenex beats Medicus Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is developing ARGX-213 targets FcRn; ARGX-121 and ARGX-220 targets immune system; ARGX-109 targets IL-6; ARGX-118 for inflammation; and ARGX-109, as well as cusatuzumab, ARGX-112, ARGX-114, and ARGX-115. It owns VYVGART; VYVGART HYTRULO; VYVDURA; ARGENX; ABDEG; NHANCE; SIMPLE ANTIBODY; and ARGENXMEDHUB. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., and Shire International GmbH. It has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

