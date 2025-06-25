Insider Selling: Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Director Sells 572,000 Shares of Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Alan Carter sold 572,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$205,920.00.

Cabral Gold Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Cabral Gold stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Cabral Gold

Further Reading

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

