Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

