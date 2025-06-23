5T Wealth LLC Acquires 17,475 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

5T Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 179.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. 5T Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMOM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,633,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,605 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 171,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2,881.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 168,780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $61.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

