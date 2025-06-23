Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 14,180 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Members Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS opened at $20.45 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

