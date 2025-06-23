Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.0% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,534,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $763.43 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $723.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $780.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.76.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.