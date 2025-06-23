Vantage Point Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Credit ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vantage Point Financial LLC owned 0.78% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $53.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

