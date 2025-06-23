Financial Comparison: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) & Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trane Technologies and Watsco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trane Technologies $19.84 billion 4.71 $2.57 billion $12.02 34.88 Watsco $7.62 billion 2.24 $536.29 million $13.01 32.41

Profitability

Trane Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Watsco. Watsco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trane Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Trane Technologies and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trane Technologies 13.47% 36.10% 13.13% Watsco 6.98% 17.13% 11.86%

Dividends

Trane Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Watsco pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Trane Technologies pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watsco pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Trane Technologies has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Watsco has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Watsco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Trane Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trane Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Watsco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trane Technologies and Watsco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trane Technologies 1 7 7 1 2.50 Watsco 0 6 1 0 2.14

Trane Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $427.47, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Watsco has a consensus target price of $486.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Watsco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Watsco is more favorable than Trane Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Trane Technologies has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watsco has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trane Technologies beats Watsco on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps. The company also provides building management, telematic, control, energy efficiency and infrastructure program, geothermal, thermal energy, thermostats, rate chambers, package heating and cooling, temporary heating and cooling, and unitary systems; bus, rail, and multi-pipe heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; and container, diesel-powered, truck, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration and air filtration systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, it offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. It markets and sells its products under the Trane and Thermo King brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors. The company was formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc and changed its name to Trane Technologies plc in March 2020. Trane Technologies plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. Watsco, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

