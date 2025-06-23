Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,355,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,489,000 after buying an additional 1,045,188 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 514,004 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $279.28 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.41 and a 1 year high of $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.97 and its 200-day moving average is $234.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

