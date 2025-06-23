Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 104,150 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 11.0% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $48,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Friday Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Friday Financial now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. First Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 287.2% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,743 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.70 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

