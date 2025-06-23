Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,702,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after acquiring an additional 717,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,690,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $216.84 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

