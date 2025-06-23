JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

QUAL stock opened at $175.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.35.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

