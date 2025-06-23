Financial Review: Centuri (CTRI) versus Its Competitors

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL – ELEC PWR” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Centuri to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centuri and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.64 billion -$6.72 million 1,021.10 Centuri Competitors $13.47 billion $1.41 billion 25.00

Centuri’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Centuri. Centuri is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri 0.02% 5.16% 1.32% Centuri Competitors 1.55% 10.57% 2.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Centuri and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.0% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centuri shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Centuri has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centuri’s competitors have a beta of -1.49, meaning that their average share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Centuri and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 2 2 2 0 2.00 Centuri Competitors 1599 6841 6071 122 2.32

Centuri currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.96%. As a group, “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies have a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Centuri’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centuri has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Centuri competitors beat Centuri on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

