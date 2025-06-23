Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

