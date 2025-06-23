42,943 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Twilio by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,778.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.39.

Shares of TWLO opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -556.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

