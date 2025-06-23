Shariaportfolio Inc. Takes Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Ferrari accounts for 0.5% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Ferrari by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,371,000.

RACE stock opened at $458.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.12. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $509.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

