Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,098,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after acquiring an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,199,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,586,000 after acquiring an additional 256,999 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,319.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

