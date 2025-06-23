Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 29,061 Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 2.12% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPLS. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VPLS opened at $76.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3041 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.