14,608 Shares in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,806,000 after acquiring an additional 779,284 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,835 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 111,095 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 70,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UYLD opened at $51.17 on Monday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

