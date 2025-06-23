Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,001,000 after purchasing an additional 934,570 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $131,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500,684 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $124.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

