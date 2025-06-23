Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period.
Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $39.01 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.
About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF
The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
