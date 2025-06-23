Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

CGMU opened at $26.70 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

