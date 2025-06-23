TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 27,472 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,017,000 after buying an additional 1,573,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,030,000 after buying an additional 99,669 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3%

SU opened at $40.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.4133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

