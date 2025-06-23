Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $428,000 in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $638,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after buying an additional 14,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,634 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23,525.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,428,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,217 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

