Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 142 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 143,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 33,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $348.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

