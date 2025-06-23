iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $96.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.