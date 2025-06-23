XML Financial LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

XML Financial LLC cut its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.15.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 386.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

