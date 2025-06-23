Park Capital Management LLC WI Acquires Shares of 905 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $265.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

